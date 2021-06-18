Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Textron worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.