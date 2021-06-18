Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

