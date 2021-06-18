Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

