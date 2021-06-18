Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,928,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 8,452,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

