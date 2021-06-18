Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 1,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,832. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

