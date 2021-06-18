Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 32,013 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $47.53. 88,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

