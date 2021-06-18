Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $7.29 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 308,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

