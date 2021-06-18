Groot Steven J. De Sells 1,721 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.41. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

