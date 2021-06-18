Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 535,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 9,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.