Grupo Santander Downgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Hold

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE IFS opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.