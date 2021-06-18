Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Guardant Health by 124.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

