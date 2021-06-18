H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$21.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

