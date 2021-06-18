Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

HPGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $116.04. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $116.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

