Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 1,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. 200,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

