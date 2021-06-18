Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 511.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,789,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.74. 6,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,001. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $213.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.