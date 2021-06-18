Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $384.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

