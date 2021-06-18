Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 4,550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

