Harbor Advisory Corp MA Takes $1.27 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

MUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.28. 40,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

