Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $90,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $207,730.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,361,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,633.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,675 shares of company stock worth $5,859,439. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.82 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

