Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.