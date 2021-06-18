Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

