Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey Dierks Sells 15,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HRMY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,221.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

