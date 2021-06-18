Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 651 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.