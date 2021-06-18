Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $100,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

