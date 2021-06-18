Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 639 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

O opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.