Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 9,545 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.