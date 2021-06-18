Head to Head Contrast: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) & JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get JOANN alerts:

This table compares JOANN and Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.76 billion 0.22 $212.30 million $5.93 2.44 Barnes & Noble Education $1.85 billion 0.26 -$38.25 million N/A N/A

JOANN has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JOANN and Barnes & Noble Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 8 0 3.00 Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

JOANN presently has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.53%. Barnes & Noble Education has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.14%. Given JOANN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe JOANN is more favorable than Barnes & Noble Education.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN N/A N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education -8.70% -22.28% -6.61%

Summary

JOANN beats Barnes & Noble Education on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home dÃ©cor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal dÃ©cor and entertaining products; home dÃ©cor accessories; ready-made frames; related books and magazines; and non-merchandise products. JOANN Inc. offers products through retail stores, as well as online. As of April 1, 2021, it operated 855 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com. It also offers First Day and First Day Complete access programs; BNC OER+, a turnkey solution for colleges and universities, that offers digital content, such as videos, activities, and auto-graded practice assessments; and general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, school spirit products, lifestyle products, technology products, supplies, and convenience items. In addition, the company sells hardware and a software suite of applications that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions; direct-to-student subscription-based writing services; and bartleby, a direct-to-student subscription-based offering that includes textbook solutions, expert questions and answers, AI-based writing assistance, and tutoring services. As of May 2, 2020, it operated 772 physical college and university bookstores; and 647 virtual bookstores. The company also operates 109 True Spirit e-commerce websites; pop-up retail locations; and 86 customized cafÃ©s and 13 stand-alone convenience stores. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.