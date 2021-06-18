Head-To-Head Contrast: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.56%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Ardmore Shipping -10.51% -4.43% -1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Ardmore Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.24 Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.59 -$6.05 million $0.02 196.00

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Ardmore Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

