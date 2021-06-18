Head-To-Head Review: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group -61.53% N/A -17.25% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 4 8 2 0 1.86 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential downside of 16.22%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $17.34 billion 0.82 -$8.89 billion ($19.66) -1.13 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.71 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Airlines Group.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats American Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

