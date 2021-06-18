Head-To-Head Survey: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and urban-gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 3.77% 17.87% 6.98% urban-gro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Industrial Technologies and urban-gro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 urban-gro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $92.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Industrial Technologies is more favorable than urban-gro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and urban-gro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $3.25 billion 1.06 $24.04 million $3.81 23.20 urban-gro $25.84 million 3.90 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats urban-gro on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, machinery and robotics automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and offers motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company offers equipment repair and technical support services. It offers industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

