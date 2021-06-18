Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

