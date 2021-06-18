Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Health Catalyst worth $38,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $3,491,832.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.