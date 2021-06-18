Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $100.74 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 72,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,364. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

