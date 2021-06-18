Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 765.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.68% of Discovery worth $150,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 514,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 470,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641,966. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.