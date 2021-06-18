Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $400,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $157.67. 51,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,363. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

