Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 850,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $86,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

