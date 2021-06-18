Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $147,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

