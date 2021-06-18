Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,541 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

HMTV stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

