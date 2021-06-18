Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 16,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,822. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.