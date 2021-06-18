Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post sales of $107.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $458.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.08. 104,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,567. The company has a market capitalization of $679.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.