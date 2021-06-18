HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $52,066.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00059595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00741488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082980 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

