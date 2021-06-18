Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.64% of Hess worth $144,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.