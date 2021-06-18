HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$3.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.