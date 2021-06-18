HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXC opened at $79.44 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

