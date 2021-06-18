HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRHC. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

