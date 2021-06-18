HighTower Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

