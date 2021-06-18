HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.22. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

