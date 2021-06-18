HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

