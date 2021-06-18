HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.06 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

