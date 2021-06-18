HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $578,486,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,532,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $7,779,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $4,127,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

AFRM stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.